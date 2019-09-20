As a child, John Root said he wanted to be sheriff of his hometown.
In 2010 - after retiring from the Kentucky State Police - that childhood wish became reality.
Now he has been named as the 2019 Kentucky Sheriff of the Year.
Root was selected for the honor during the annual Kentucky Sheriff's Association convention annual awards banquet at the Holiday Inn Plaza in Bowling Green, Kentucky last week. Presenting the award was National Sheriff's Association President, Daron Hall, who is Sheriff in Davidson County, Tennessee.
"The director over the Kentucky Sheriff's Association, Jerry Wagner came up and told me I'd been selected as Sheriff of the Year," Root said. "I had no clue that I'd been nominated. The nominations are done by an awards committee and they said my name came up and I was the one picked as Sheriff of the Year."
Root was present in Bowling Green last week for the annual Kentucky Sheriff's Association convention and awards, where he has served as a board member on the KSA for the past several years. The award, he said, is a honor that he cherishes.
"I'm honored and blessed, mostly blessed," he said. "Of course, I have to give the credit to the men and women of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. I also have to give credit to the public who cooperate with us and give us tips and information for the arrests we make. The public has helped us so much by calling or sending information on our Facebook page. It makes me feel good to bring that award back home to the people of this community."
Since first taking office in January 2011, Root and the team of deputies and support staff have made significant progress and gains in the services and advancements of the Sheriff's Office. Now in the midst of his third term as Sheriff, the office has added six more personnel as well as specialized teams and a canine unit.
Root said currently he oversees a staff of 62 personnel. That includes 28 road unit deputies, command personnel, and upper ranking deputies as well as seven court bailiffs, eight clerical staff and 15 Court Security Officers. While funding is always the primary concern to continue to expand the services offered, the Sheriff's Office is open for extended hours during the tax billing season from October to April - with a drop-off box and Saturday morning hours to better serve the public.
The drug scourge that plagued the county during the early 2000s was another concern that was part of Root's election campaign in 2010 - to declare “War on Drugs” in Laurel County. The proof of a concerted effort to do that was that Sheriff's officials confiscated nearly 400 meth labs during 2011 - ranking Laurel County second in the state for the methamphetamine epidemic, falling only to Jefferson County, one of the state's most heavily populated counties and one with a severe drug problem.
But the strategic approach to eradicate the self-produced meth labs across the county over the next year resulted in a 300 percent drop in the number of meth labs discovered in the county in 2012.
Other accomplishments by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office under Root's administration include:
• Purchase of a new fleet of cruisers paid by money awarded from drug seized monies - without any cost to the taxpayers.
• Installation of mobile databases in each cruiser for the safety of deputies and to better serve the residents of Laurel County.
• Established a special response unit team to answer violent calls and serve high risk warrants.
• Established a canine team with two dogs and two handlers and a new addition to be added soon.
• Created a position for a full-time drug interdiction unit whose duties are to concentrate on drugs that are being transported and brought into the county.
• Established a position for an arson investigator whose training will be completed in the upcoming months.
• Provided a full time public affairs officer to provide news, arrests, weather reports and road condition reports to keep the public aware and safe.
In addition, Sheriff Root was reelected to the Kentucky Sheriff's Association board of directors for the fifth time.
Root and his wife Amy have four children - daughters, Candace, Tara and Chloe, and a son, Hunter.
