The shiny new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen area are offset by the wood cabinets, including a bar that separates the entrance into a spacious bedroom with matching cabinetry and gleaming white decor in the large bathroom.
Offering the latest in residential living, Rosedale Apartments on East Third Street celebrated with an open house recently to display the new 16-unit apartments.
The two-level living complex couples two back-to-back one bedroom apartments that are separated by stairs and a breezeway, with the eight downstairs units being ADA-compliant, according to property manager Julia McKnight.
"All appliances are stainless steel and have a washer/dryer hookups," McKnight said. "All apartments are one-bedroom with a large bathroom."
The apartment complex also offers a scenic view of downtown London from its spot on the hillside of East Third Street - just two blocks from Main Street.
Applications are currently being taken for residents. McKnight said the apartments are available for $750 per month with a $725 deposit. Applications can be obtained by visiting McKnight Properties or calling 606-864-8359.
