Election Day.
For candidates, it is the final moments of a political campaign.
For voters, it is the opportunity to choose the candidate(s) that they feel best represents their interests.
For students and school staff, it means a day off, as several schools in the area serve as voting polls.
But for members of the London Rotary Club, Election Day means rising extra early and preparing their Pancake Breakfast fundraiser.
In Kentucky, voting booths open at 6 a.m., and the Rotary Club isn't far behind - having their first breakfasts for eat-in or carryout ready by 6 a.m. and serving until noon in the London Community Center. The breakfast, moderately priced at $5, includes two pancakes, sausage links, coffee, orange juice and milk. Syrup and butter are available on the tables, while the carryout trays offer packaged versions of the condiments.
The Pancake Breakfast is a long-established fundraiser for the local Rotary Club, and is a popular event for most people in the area. Rotarians across the world pledge their time and money for special projects with the ultimate goal of making the world a better place by assisting women and children, combating debilitating diseases, providing clean water for all people, and environmental issues.
