The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises drivers that roundabout construction at the intersection of KY 229 (mile point 7.673) and KY 1189 in Laurel County starts Monday, April 10.
During construction, one lane operations will be used as needed along with traffic pattern changes during and at the conclusion of the project.
The roundabout is tentatively scheduled to open October 2023.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
