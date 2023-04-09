Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures in the lower 30s will occur in most valley locations by early Monday morning. Temperatures will dip to around 28 degrees in the most sheltered valleys east of I-75. This will result in frost formation for most valley locations, with a hard freeze likely in the most sheltered valleys east of I-75. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and sub-freezing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&