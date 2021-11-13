RRJ Solutions celebrates new location

RRJ Solutions has been in the London community for four years, but they recently celebrated their new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.
RRJ Solutions offers help to those facing trauma with counseling, case management, out patient services, DUI intervention and education. Moving from their former location in the London Shopping Center off KY 192, the new location at 1450 N. Main St. in the former Curry Oil building offers more space for growing clientele.
Rebecca Bray, executive director, said the new location exemplifies the mission established by Curry Oil.
"What Curry Oil did for this community by offering jobs and opportunities was a staple for many years," Bray said. "To re-purpose what they did inspires us to become a staple like they were."
Described as a behavioral health facility, RRJ Solutions offers common sense approaches to dealing with issues that clients face every day. While appointments can be made, the facility also accepts walk-ins and referrals. While there is no time limit of the length of services offered, Bray said the approach taken to clients is on an individual basis.
"We don't put time limits on treatment," Bray said. "What may take someone a short amount of time may take someone else months to overcome. It's on an individual basis."
With certified clinicians in every area offered, RRJ Solutions offers social workers, licensed counselors, peer support certified specialists, chemical dependency counselor, and even a specialist who works to help regain licenses lost to DUI convictions. Whether it be a dependence on alcohol or drugs or anger management, or even parenting skills, the staff at RRJ Solutions are prepared to assist with the crisis and challenges facing their clients in a productive and positive atmosphere.
"We're a resource for the community," Bray added. "We help in making progress in life. Our communities are embracing awareness for behavioral health practices."
With 22 employees and offices in London, Corbin, Hyden and Columbia, Ky., RRJ Solutions offers individual and group counseling, telehealth programs, and other services.
"We have frequent sessions or systematic or meet as frequently as needed," Bray continued. "We work with the court system and get referrals, get a treatment plan and offer different resources to address the issues people are facing."
Reuniting families is a primary goal for the facility, encouraging their clients to get involved and interact in the community in a positive way.
Bray calls herself a "problem solver" because she enjoys watching people find their potential and fulfilling it. The success stories enrich her enthusiasm as she sees people find new coping skills and turn their lives around.
Raenae Moore, director of programs, said clients are encouraged to keep their own pace in recovery - whether it be from depression to more serious issues in their lives.
"Some stay engaged with the program, others are self-lead recovery to help them sustain their progress," she explained. "We also work with Probation and Parole with aftercare services and re-entry. We're here to counsel and educate and give different resources to address the issues they are facing."
Moore is a licensed DUI counselor and works with Kentucky and other states to help those with DUI-suspended license to complete their programs and retain the driver's license.
"We empower (people) to make their own choices," she added. "We are client lead and client centered that includes compassion and accountability."
RRJ Solutions accepts various insurances and self pay programs, Medicaid and Medicare. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To learn more, contact their office at (606) 862-9556.
