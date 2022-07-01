"This has hit us hard."
Those were the words of Tonya Chasteen, Area Manager for RTEC, following the death of a driver at the London service.
Ed Markham, 56, was killed in an accident last week on North Laurel Road (U.S. 25-N) in the Pittsburg community. Markham was a veteran and had served as a driver for an RTEC vehicle for the past nine years.
His sudden and unexpected death struck home for the other drivers at the London operation. One co-worker obtained an American flag and draped it over the hood of the vehicle that Markham drove.
"His truck was Number 1947 and whenever we finish a run, we always radio in that we are 10-98, which means we're finished for the day," Chasteen explained. "So when the flag was put on the truck, she (co-worker) wrote his truck number and 10-98 on the flag."
Other co-workers added to the tribute to Markham, bringing flowers and placing smaller American flags in the floral arrangements.
"They've just kept bringing flowers and decorating his truck," Chasteen added. "Ed worked here for nine years and all the drivers are devastated. Ed was only 56. He will be greatly missed."
Chasteen said Markham was well respected by his co-workers as well as those whom he transported. RTEC serves as a rural transportation source for many elderly and handicapped individuals.
"Everyone loved him - the co-workers and the clients," she said. "Most of the people we serve have special needs and it takes a special kind of person to do that. Ed was that person."
Chasteen said this is the first recollection she has of a driver passing away while still employed with RTEC.
"Ed was the only one to ever drive this truck," she said. "No one here wants to drive it, so I guess we will send it to another location because it's just too hard on the other employees."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.