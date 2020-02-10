Although not quite 2 years old yet, Parker Philpot doesn't seem leery of her first encounter with a snowman.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
This patio table was transformed into a home for this snowman.
Photo by Nita Johnson
This cedar tree was loaded with Friday's early morning snow.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Three year old Piper Philpot was all smiles as she braved Friday's snow.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
While most adults groan at the signs of snow, Rylee Conley showed the true childhood spirit by making a "Snow Angel."
Photo by Nita Johnson
Barren fields and woodlines were transformed into a sugar-coated winter scene on Friday morning as Laurel County received its first measurable snowfall of 2020. Heavy rains and flu caused some schools to be closed last week, although Laurel County students missed their first day of the year when predicted snow resulted in school cancellations.
2020's first snow
By Nita Johnson
Staff Writer
The snow that covered Laurel County on Friday morning created some beautiful landscapes as well as giving some of the county's youngest residents the opportunity to enjoy some outdoor time to sled, make snowmen, or just enjoy the day.
