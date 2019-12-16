Sabro Latino Mexican restaurant opens on South Laurel Road

London's newest restaurant officially opened its door on Thursday. Sabro Latino Authentic Mexican restaurant is located on South Laurel Road beside Tincher Williams car dealership. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Owners Maria de Jesus Diaz and Jose' Campos welcome the public to try some authentic Mexican cuisine and to book your family or business Christmas party at the new restaurant. Pictured here are Paula Thompson, London Laurel County Development; City Building Inspector Doug Gilbert, London Mayor Troy Rudder, and owners of the new business. |
Photo by Nita Johnson
