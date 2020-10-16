Saint Joseph Hospital volunteers donate 250 masks donated to Laurel County School District for students

Thanks to some volunteers with Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, students in Laurel County were well-prepared with face masks when returning to school again in person. A group of volunteers helped sew more than 250 masks to donate to the school system, ensuring students who didn’t have a mask or couldn’t afford the face coverings would have one when returning to in-person learning.
“We know this has been a tough year for so many of our community members and students, and we wanted to make the transition easier for them as they returned to class,” said Judy Albrecht, president, Saint Joseph Hospital Volunteer Guild. “We hope this helped relieve some stress for students as they returned back to school again while also helping them stay safe.”
The patterns used for the masks were supplied by the Saint Joseph Hospital Volunteer Guild, and a group of Homemade Hope Crafters and other volunteers helped to sew the masks together for this donation.
Students wishing to return to in-person classes in Laurel County did so on August 6, with precautions in place to help keep them safe. This included social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing was not possible. The masks were donated ahead of Laurel County School District reopening.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities with CHI Saint Joseph Health, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/volunteer-contact-form.
