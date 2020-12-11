The Saint Joseph London Foundation recently recognized the 2021 Physician of the Year award recipient and 2021 Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year award. John Abe, MD, of Lexington, who specializes in electrophysiology/cardiology, was presented with the 2021 Physician of the Year award, and Scott Caddell, of Jellico, Tenn., physician assistant (PA-C), was named the facility’s 2021 Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year during a virtual ceremony.
Dr. Abe, of CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in London, was nominated by Brady Dale, director of Ancillary Services at Saint Joseph London.
“Dr. Abe serves as a role model for all physicians within the organization,” said Dale. “He is committed to his practice and is heavily engaged in Medical Staff committees. There is not a time I can remember that I've asked him to assist with a process or concern that he has not answered the call. He is a highly skilled electrophysiologist who could easily practice anywhere. However, he has dedicated his professional life to this point in our community. When watching him perform a procedure, it is easy to differentiate that he has a calling and that this is not just a job. The compassionate care he provides his patients and their families serves as a testament to his calling.”
Dr. Abe grew up in Nigeria, but at the age of 9, moved to Madison, Wisc., with his family to spend a year, and says he was forever impacted by kind doctors that were able to help him. He later completed medical school in Nigeria and a residency at Columbia University in New York. He has been with Saint Joseph London for nearly two decades and says he enjoys the hometown feel of the community, and being able to provide excellent and advanced cardiac care to patients is very important to him.
This year’s Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year recipient, Scott Caddell, was nominated by Dana Campbell, a physician assistant at Saint Joseph London.
“Scott has been a dedicated caring provider to the patients of London,” said Campbell. “He has always performed his job with top effort and at best practice for the patients. He is a team player and a great colleague. He is an advocate for his profession and has served his coworkers and profession by participating in the APC Council as well as chairing the council. He continues to help the APC professions as well by training up new providers through precepting students.”
Caddell grew up in Williamsburg, Ky., and says his faith and the values instilled in him by his parents motivated him to enter the medical field. He completed his undergraduate work at Morehead State University and his Master’s degree at the University of Kentucky. Caddell says he and his co-workers pride themselves on providing excellent care to the London community, and he’s able to work with some of the best providers around.
