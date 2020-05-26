Saint Joseph London begins 3D Mammography Services; New technology will detect breast cancer sooner

Saint Joseph London has announced that it is now offering digital tomosynthesis, or three-dimensional (3D) mammography, services to patients. This new addition will enable the hospital to continue working towards its mission of catching cancer early and preventing it with the strongest, most comprehensive care.
“We are very pleased to welcome 3D mammography to our roster of cancer care services,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “The chances of survival for cancer patients is highest with early detection. This new technology will allow us to provide our patients with an earlier breast cancer diagnosis and ultimately help us save the lives of breast cancer patients in the London area.”
Three-dimensional mammography is the only mammogram that allows physicians to detect breast cancer 15 months earlier than a traditional mammogram and finds 41% more invasive cancers than 2D mammograms.
The new 3D technology applies little pressure while taking multiple X-ray pictures of each breast from various angles. The X-ray tube moves in an arc around the breast while 11 images are taken during a seven second examination, providing several more angles than a traditional mammogram.
Following the examination, the information is sent to a computer where it is assembled to provide clear, highly focused 3D images of the breasts. The detail that these higher quality images provide allows physicians to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages, especially for patients with dense breast tissue.
Saint Joseph London – Breast Care is accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The introduction of the 3D mammography services further designates Saint Joseph London as a facility that practices high standards in image quality, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance procedures.
If you are in need of an annual mammogram screening, call 606.330.6060 to schedule your appointment today. To learn more about 3D mammography, visit CHISaintJosephHealth.org/Mammogram.
