"It's been a long time coming."
Those were the words of Patrice Beliveau, MD, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics in London. Saint Joseph London celebrated recognition by The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification on Friday.
The facility was recognized for demonstrating continuous compliance with performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Beliveau spoke to a group of hospital staff and community leaders during a special ceremony on Friday. Beliveau, Jean-Maurice Page and Alan Oster opened the London orthopedic clinic on Mountain View Drive in 1997. They have performed numerous surgical procedures throughout those years but have recently been accredited by Joint Commission for their surgical unit at Saint Joseph London.
"This is a small community with a large population," Beliveau said. "We also serve eight to ten counties. This hospital provides the same high quality care that is found outside London in larger cities."
Describing their services as "patient centered care," Beliveau credited the other two surgeons as well as the staff for their dedication.
"This hospital team works together. I want to thank Heather Morgan, Rachel Coffey and Michelle Page because they are the spark and start of all this," he said.
“We are pleased The Joint Commission has recognized Saint Joseph London with this certification,” said Beliveau. “Our comprehensive interdisciplinary approach to patient-centered care is aimed at getting that patient back to a normal routine as soon as possible."
Bruce Tassin, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and president, Saint Joseph Hospital, said receiving the accreditation from the Joint Commission was a huge accomplishment.
"Would you invite the IRS into your home for an audit? That's exactly what Saint Joseph London did for this program," he said. "This stems from the knowledge that this program has been built on the foundation of best practices, staffed by professional organizations who have conducted research of effective and successful ways for patients who have total joint replacement. Benefits of Joint Commission orthopedic certification provide the framework of patient outcome and establishes a consistent approach to care, reduces variations and risk of error, provides organizations a pathway to access, allow collaboration and approach to care and pathway to excellence. It demonstrates a commitment to a higher service. This award illustrates the dedication of our physicians, our leaders, our staff to our patients."
Saint Joseph London underwent a rigorous onsite review of its facility, along with physician, patient and staff interviews. A committee of experts from the Joint Commission evaluated the hospital’s compliance with orthopedic-related certification standards, including the national standards, for the hospital’s Total Hip and Knee Replacement program.
“Our team at Saint Joseph London is honored to receive this award for the quality and safety of our orthopedic programs,” added Tassin. “Our hospitals consistently strive to make patients’ safety, care, treatment and recovery their top priority. Being recognized with this prestigious award for the outstanding work of our physicians, staff and employees is truly rewarding.”
London Mayor Troy Rudder also spoke briefly, outlining how vital the hospital and its services to the community.
"We have people coming here and one of the first questions they ask is about our hospital," he said. "This gives me another reason to brag on this hospital. I cannot tell you how happy , how proud we are to have a facility like this in London."
The Joint Commission, formerly known as the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), evaluates health care facilities that seek accreditation for quality and safety standards. Established in 1951, the Joint Commission is a non-profit that evaluates more than 16,000 health care facilities in the United States. That includes more than 4,400 hospitals, more than 3,900 home care entities and over 7,000 other health-based organizations, according to their website. Those organizations include facilities providing behavioral health care, laboratory, ambulatory care and long-term care services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.