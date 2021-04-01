Saint Joseph London staff members donated Easter baskets, by department, for children in the area. Last year, Saint Joseph London donated 68 baskets. They donated 128 baskets this year. Mollie Harris, violence prevention coordinator, spearheaded the event. CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group Primary Care in London donated baskets from their staff for the Homeless Shelter through White Flag Ministry at the First Baptist Church in Corbin. | Photos contributed

