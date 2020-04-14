Saint Joseph London earns Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky has selected Saint Joseph London as a Blue Distinction® Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions. Designated facilities include hospitals, with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation, and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification.
Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements1.
Saint Joseph London is proud to be recognized by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield for meeting the robust selection criteria for knee and hip replacements set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
“The board certified orthopedic surgeons at Saint Joseph London have more than 50 years of combined experience,” said John C. Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “With a comprehensive approach to care, and one of the only area practices that offers advanced technology treatment options, residents of London and other nearby communities have access to high quality orthopedic care close to home. Saint Joseph London is honored to receive this national designation that recognizes our dedication and elevated care we provide our hip and knee replacement patients.”
“Saint Joseph London’s designation as a Blue Distinction Center is a testament to their innovative approach to knee and hip patient care,” said Dr. Jeff Reynolds, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky medical director. “The Blue Distinction program is designed to recognize commitment to quality and to help consumers identify high performing health care providers. This is a well-deserved honor, and I congratulate the entire team at Saint Joseph London.”
The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery. Research for many of these programs shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate higher-quality and improved outcomes for patients.
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
