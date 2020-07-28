The Saint Joseph London Foundation is proud to announce members of the 2020-2021 board of directors effective July 1. The board will continue to help strengthen Saint Joseph London’s acclaimed hospital and medical services.
Board members are Chair Jim Robinette, Vice Chair Robert W. Dyche III, Secretary Scott Webster, Treasurer Charles “Bud” Stuber Sr., Jewel Brock, Daniel Carmack, Michelle Loughran, Sister Marge Manning, CSC, Joann Oakley, Mendy Trosper, Saint Joseph London President John C. Yanes and Saint Joseph London Foundation President Leslie Smart.
“We are excited to see the advancements our new and returning board members will bring to Saint Joseph London,” said Smart. “They play an essential role in the support of the facility’s programs and services in the London area.”
Foundation board members will assist with driving charitable initiatives that benefit Saint Joseph London. Their duties include organizational planning, monitoring and managing financial resources, assessing and developing skills, serving on committees, recruiting new board members and advocating on behalf of the foundation.
To learn more about the Saint Joseph London Foundation, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/saint-joseph-london-foundation-about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.