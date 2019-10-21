Saint Joseph London Foundation announces new board members  

London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.