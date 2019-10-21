Saint Joseph London Foundation announces new board members  

Saint Joseph London Foundation is proud to announce its new board of directors. The board will continue to lead philanthropic initiatives benefitting Saint Joseph London’s outstanding facilities and services.
Board members are Chair Jim Robinette, Vice Chair Robert W. Dyche III, Secretary Karen Hyde, Treasurer Charles “Bud” Stuber Jr., Jewel Brock, Daniel Carmack, Deanna Herrmann, Michelle Loughran, Sister Marge Manning, Joann Oakley, Foundation President Leslie Smart, CFRE, Mendy Trosper and Saint Joseph London President John C. Yanes.
“Each member of the Saint Joseph London Foundation board brings a set of unique strengths that will greatly benefit the foundation and its associated hospital,” said Smart.
Foundation board members assist with organizational planning, monitoring and managing financial resources, assessing and developing skills, serving on committees, recruiting new board members and advocating on behalf of the foundation.
To learn more about the Saint Joseph London Foundation, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/donate-now-give-to-saint-joseph-london-foundation.
