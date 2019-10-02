Saint Joseph London Foundation has been awarded a grant of $100,000 from WHAS Crusade for Children to establish a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Saint Joseph London. The NICU at Saint Joseph London will be one of only two Level II NICUs within the southeastern Appalachian region of Kentucky.
Funds will be used for capital expenses and will help to make this highly anticipated and much needed NICU a reality.
"With this generous funding from WHAS Crusade for Children, the NICU at Saint Joseph London will be equipped to continue providing the best care to infants affected by premature birth, neonatal abstinence syndrome, fetal anomaly and respiratory disease," said Leslie Buddeke Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph London Foundation.
For more information, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/saint-joseph-london or call 606.330.6000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.