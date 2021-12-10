Saint Joseph London has announced its 2021 Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year award recipients. Stephanie Taylor, clinical pharmacist, of Corbin was presented with the Employee of the Year award. Anna Secrest, manager, nursing, of Somerset received the Leader of the Year award.
Saint Joseph London annually recognizes an outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration. Colleagues of this year’s Employee of the Year recipient, Taylor, say she instituted a medication reconciliation process that will benefit all Saint Joseph London patients.
“She has gone above and beyond the call of duty,” said Taylor's colleague. “While medication reconciliation may seem lacking in importance to many, inappropriate medication use is a leading cause of hospitalizations. Using the process that Stephanie devised, we take appropriate action upon patient arrival to ensure the medication list we have for every patient is accurate, complete, and satisfactory prior to the physician review. Every patient that enters our facility will in some way be positively affected by the work that Stephanie has performed.”
Taylor is currently training pharmacy technicians at Saint Joseph London who will be assisting her with medication reconciliation in the future.
Similarly, Saint Joseph London annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. To be selected, an employee must have an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.
“Anna is always willing to help her staff and jump in no matter what the circumstances are and no matter how busy she is,” said Secrest’s colleague. “She works way more than 40 hours a week to ensure that all of her staff is taken care of.”
Secrest’s colleagues say she is always there for her team, whether it’s by accommodating their schedules, helping them get caught up on work, or going out of her way to ensure that all staff members are feeling OK after hours.
Both recipients were recognized during a virtual ceremony in November.
