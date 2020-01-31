Saint Joseph London hosting annual Gala on Saturday

A specialized neonatal helicopter from Lexington's Children's Hospital hovers over Saint Joseph London briefly before landing and loading a very special patient.
That patient is a newborn who is either underweight or who needs specialized care not currently provided at the London facility.
Family members gathering to celebrate the new addition to the family attempt to hide their worry as they watch the helicopter carry their precious new life into the sky, while aboard, highly trained staff attend to the needs of the newborn during its transition flight to advanced medical care.
Sadly, that situation occurs in southeastern Kentucky more often than is commonly known.
And that is why Saint Joseph London is currently conducting fundraising and grant opportunities to establish a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for premature and/or underweight babies who need specialized and extended care.
Leslie Smart, president of Saint Joseph Foundation, outlined the need for such a facility during a recent meeting of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce. Smart said the $152 million London facility offered 120 private patient rooms as well as numerous other treatment areas. The addition of a physician's center on the hospital property is underway and expected to reach completion this year.
But a growing need in the London hospital's operations is for a NICU that will serve the youngest patients in their time of need.
Smart said the hospital is currently conducting fundraising efforts to build a unit for these babies.
"Over a hundred babies are born at Saint Joseph London every year," she said. "Approximately 86 of those babies will need specialized care that is not offered here."
Those children are referred to pediatric specialists in Lexington - trips that often stretch the family budget as well as the time lost from work compiled with the stress of the child's physical needs.
Smart said the fundraising has reached $300,000 thus far, but more money is needed to establish a NICU with the specialized equipment necessary to assist these young patients with recovery. Babies in NICU require constant monitoring as well as equipment designed for the individual needs of each child. Highly trained professionals monitor these NICUs to ensure that every child receives the care it needs in every situation.
Saint Joseph London currently features a highly specialized birthing center - which is utilized by not just Laurel Countians but other residents in the region. The private rooms with areas for the newborn and additional space for visitors creates a nurturing environment to help the parents and child form a bond from birth until the hospital release.
Each year Saint Joseph London hosts a Gala to recognize its outstanding employees as well as a fundraiser for special projects to increase the levels of care offered locally. For the past two years, the Gala fundraising proceeds have been dedicated to establishing a Level II NICU. Once the NICU is established, it will be only one of two hospitals in southeastern Kentucky with a birthing center and a NICU.
The 11th annual Saint Joseph London Foundation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the London Community Center. Cocktail reception and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner and awards presentations at 7 p.m. Recognitions to health care professionals for excellence in leadership, innovation and service will be presented, including an award for the Health Care Professional of the Year. Live music and dancing will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets are still available. To reserve your ticket, contact Meredith Herald at 859-313-1704 or visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/londongala.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.