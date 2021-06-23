Saint Joseph London hosted a “Blessing of the Rigs” event on Thursday to honor and bless first responders in the London area, who each day give selflessly to others in urgent time of need. The facility invited first responders to attend the event, where they each received a non-denominational blessing over themselves, their rigs and the patients they transport.
Lori Coots, director of Saint Joseph London's emergency room, said the turnout had been good, with several ambulance drivers arriving at 11 a.m. Deacon Kevin Meece provided the blessing over the transport vehicles, their drivers and the patients they transport. Each firefighter and ambulance personnel were given a pin signifying their particular area of service, as well as a free lunch.
CHI Saint Joseph Health held this event at facilities across the state on Thursday, including Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Flaget Memorial Hospital.
The event is part of CHI Saint Joseph Health’s “A Year of Humankindness,” which began in January with the launch of the health care system’s new brand messaging, “Hello humankindness.” Humankindness, the one word for the connection we share … the healing power in each of us, is the ultimate principle that guides the work of CHI Saint Joseph Health.
“The COVID-19 pandemic really showed us all the importance of showing kindness, not only during the difficult times, but also during everyday encounters that we have with patients, colleagues and the community,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “We continually look for ways to display human kindness in our communities. As a Catholic hospital, one way we can do that is to extend a blessing of encouragement and protection for our EMTs and firefighters as they bring patients to and from our hospital.”
As part of the “Blessing of the Rigs” event, first responders were treated to lunch and received a blessing memento – key chains featuring the patron saint for each profession, St. Florian for firefighters and St. Michael the Archangel for EMTs, as well as a prayer card that asks for protection and guidance.
