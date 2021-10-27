For the past several months, local church and youth groups have come to the garden area of Saint Joseph London and prayed.
They prayed for the healthcare workers who risk their lives during the pandemic to care for the ill - placing themselves at risk in order to care for those unable to care for themselves.
They prayed for the patients and their individual health and spiritual needs.
They prayed for the families of those hospitalized, asking God for strength and faith for those who sometimes were not permitted to visit their loved one in the hospital setting.
They prayed for the community, for the nation, and for the nation's leaders.
On Thursday evening, the hospital held a Candlelight Community Prayer Service for groups and individuals to gather together and shine the light of hope to their community. Approximately 50 people gathered in the garden area near the statute of Mother Mary to join in the prayer service. They stood in silence with candles in the ceremony as Chaplain Bob Combs and Sister Marge Manning lead prayer that was intermingled with special singing by Old Tradition. Chaplain Robert White lead in the closing prayer.
President John Yanes said the concern shown by the community over the past several months was inspiring. In a time when hospital staff laid their lives on the line to help others, the support of the community had refurbished the hope for both patients and staff, thanking them for their dedication and support.
