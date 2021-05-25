Saint Joseph London announced on Tuesday that CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will expand to serve its patients. This affiliation will enhance Saint Joseph London’s capabilities and provide patients in the area with a higher level of cancer care closer to home.
The announcement follows the CHI Saint Joseph Health and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center affiliation in Lexington that was launched in 2019.
“Our cancer centers provide exceptional care, but for the more complex case, or situations where patients aren’t responding to treatments, we now will be able to tap into our affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center. Our physicians will have easy access to second opinions and can easily connect with world-renowned experts and subspecialists on cases,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Our patients won’t have to leave their home community to access this level of care.”
The launch of this affiliation between CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care in London and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will allow patients and oncologists in the London and Corbin area the opportunity to access highly specialized treatment options and the ability to consult with world-renowned experts and subspecialists at one of the top 5 cancer centers in the country, ranked by U.S. News and World Report.
The affiliation of the two hospitals has already paid off well for one London resident.
Tammy Woody said she has remained at home while undergoing treatment for renal cancer - after she was diagnosed in late 2019.
"I started losing weight for no reason," she said. "When I went to the doctor, he told me I was in Stage 4 of renal cancer. I went from being a perfectly healthy person who was going to live to be 100 to someone in Stage 4 cancer."
Her doctor sent Woody's medical records to the Cleveland Clinic, where she soon began new treatment and medications.
"Now you'd never know I have cancer if I weren't here telling you," Woody added.
But the treatment is just one step of the recovery, she said. Receiving the support from health officials and family and friends while being able to stay in London has played a vital role in her battle against cancer.
"It's the psychological part as much as it is the physical part," she said.
“Since we launched the affiliation, more than 220 patients have benefited through consultations, tumor board review and input into treatment plans … all without having to leave their home communities,” said Tony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Care close to home is vital for cancer patients, but it has been especially beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our oncologists have direct access to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center specialists. It is a convenient and reliable process that brings these world-class subspecialists into the treatment plans for those patients who need that level of input.”
The decision for an affiliation follows a rigorous review process of the care and services provided by CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care at London, similar to the same process in 2019 for CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care in Lexington.
Beyond direct patient care, Lexington’s cancer care centers have leveraged this relationship to make programmatic and clinical improvements, like adding a HOPE line call center for new patients and streamlining second opinion requests. Starting next week, the HOPE line –844.940.4673 (HOPE) – will also be used for scheduling cancer screening appointments in an effort to provide easier access to preventative measures.
“Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center is thrilled to be working with CHI Saint Joseph Health because of our shared values and priority for clinical excellence,” said Dr. Hetty Carraway, Department of Hematology & Medical Oncology, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center. “CHI Saint Joseph Health has been incredibly engaged and dedicated to a multidisciplinary team-based approach to patient care, and we are excited to expand our relationship to London.”
Kentucky leads the nation in cancer cases - and the incidences of cancer in Laurel County exceeds the state average.
Those statistics were given by Senator Brandon Storm (R-21) during a special ceremony held at Saint Joseph London on Tuesday afternoon.
Storm and other officials joined the London hospital staff in the announcement of CHI Saint Joseph London's affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center.
Storm is well versed with the many capacities of treatment offered by the London hospital. He has friends and family who deal with cancer and other health issues. He and his wife Jacqueline worked diligently to support the fundraising to establish a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital - a story they know too well, as Jacqueline gave birth to premature twins and Brandon traveled daily from London to Lexington to see his family.
"Having this here is a blessing - it's a real game changer," he said. "I want to celebrate the good work we have here."
