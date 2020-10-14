Providing superior and efficient health services to the public is the goal of Saint Joseph Medical Group and the London hospital is making strides to provide that for this southeastern Kentucky region.
The new medical office building, located beside the hospital, will soon open and will provide a multitude of services including primary care, cardiology, pulmonary, general and specialized surgeries, rheumatology and urology needs.
The 60,000 square foot building offers pod design approach where patients have more individual attention without moving from space to space. The waiting room on both the first and second floors offer windows so visitors can take in the view of the hillside surrounding the space, before being led down a hallway to the clinical pod. There patients will receive individualized care from the clinical staff.
"The patient will be led down the hallway and the clinical staff will come into the room and meet with the patient," said Beth Wilson, executive support to the Chief Operating Officer. "You won't see clinical staff going up and down the hallways - the design allows for the clinical pod where the doctors, specialists and nurses and other staff can go directly into the patient's room."
The new building offers 88 patient rooms and will open with 25 different providers. The primary care office is on the first floor, where staff will direct visitors to the proper area for their personal care. The first floor offers primary care, cardiology and pulmonary services. The second floor offers general surgery vascular surgery, thoracic surgery, rheumatology, urology and ENT (ears, nose, throat) services.
Various labs are also located in the new facility, where equipment is being moved in this week.
"We can provide 3D mammograms, imaging, lab services and cardio/pulmonary testing and rehabilitation," Wilson added. "We're here to provide the services needed for people in the area."
Melony Douglas, practice manager for Saint Joseph London, said the new facility will allow for more efficient services on the local front.
"Our new facility offers convenient access to primary care and specialty care," Douglas said. "Patients will also have the added convenience of on-site ancillary services such as radiology, lab, mammography, bone density scans and ultrasound. The ability to offer all of these advanced services in one convenient, centralized location will contribute to a more seamless and efficient patient care and a positive healthcare experience."
