Saint Joseph London continued what it hopes to be an annual tradition June 16, showing appreciation to first responders from across the Tri-County in the Blessing of the Rigs.
First responders were encouraged to drive through the hospital’s ambulance bay, where they would be given free lunch from Bojangles, their choice of drink and several little knick-knacks such as keychains and tokens.
The members of the specific rig would then be invited to a group prayer, led by a deacon, with EMS responders and firefighters having a specially selected prayer to tailor to their service.
“It’s an event we started doing just to show the first responders how much we appreciate them,” Emergency Department Director Lori Coots said. “Part of our humankindness campaign at this facility is to spread kindness and let them know they’re appreciated for what they do.”
Waiting outside in the ambulance bay in near 100-degree heat, Coots and several other coworkers helping keep the event running smoothly had no trouble putting on a smile when first responders would pull up to the event.
Fire trucks from both Laurel County and Lily Volunteer Fire Department were the first to take part, with the prayer for firefighters from the patron Saint Florian being read in full:
“Almighty God, whose great power and eternal wisdom embraces the universe, watch over all Firefighters. Protect them from harm in the performance of their duty to fight fire, save lives and preserve property. We pray, help them to keep our homes and all buildings safe day and night. We recommend them to your loving care because their duty is dangerous. Grant them your unending strength and courage in their daily assignments. Dear God, protect these brave persons, grant them your almighty protection and unite them safely with their families after their duty has ended. Amen.”
After the two fire crews made appearances, the rest of the rigs blessed were all EMS first responders, who had a separate prayer to the patron Saint Michael the Archangel:
“St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; and do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly host, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.”
And a separate prayer to God:
“Creator God, we ask your blessing on all Emergency Medical Workers. Keep them safe as they work to protect and preserve life. Give them strength, courage and wisdom in their service. May your healing be felt in their sacred work. Amen.”
The event idea came to be during the pandemic, a time when special light was cast on medical facilities across the world, and Saint Joseph London was no different.
“It initially stemmed from the pandemic and everything that everybody went through,” Coots said. “All the human kindness towards each other that everybody was showing last year for their workers and first responders, so it was just our way to give back a little bit.”
Every rig that was blessed showed appreciation for the event, and despite the grueling heat, there’s little reason to assume the workers at Saint Josephs London won’t continue the event in 2023 in a continued effort to show appreciation to the Tri-County’s first responders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.