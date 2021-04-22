LONDON - In commemoration of Earth Day, officials and staff from Saint Joseph London planted a tree on the hospital’s campus. Before planting, President John Yanes shared scriptures from the Bible referencing trees, hospital Chaplain Bob Combs read aloud a prayer, and Dr. Shelley Stanko read aloud a blessing. Those in attendance then took turns placing a shovel full of dirt around the tree. The oak tree was planted near the pond located near the hospital’s entrance. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
featured
Saint Joseph London plants tree in honor of Earth Day
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Roy Ashley Combs was born on January 6, 1973 in Richmond, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021 at his home in Ormond Beach, FLorida after a short, but hard fought, battle with cancer. While growing up Ashley called both Kentucky and Florida his home. Ashley had a very div…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Victim identified in Laurel fatal crash; Man arrested for manslaughter
- Woman posts bond in drug case; Over 16 ounces of meth, pills confiscated
- Three indicted in Manchester man's death
- Longtime businessman Edward 'Cutworm' Tincher passes away at 80
- Laurel Board of Education discusses new retention policies
- Man indicted for death of girlfriend's ex-boyfriend; Several others charged with violent offenses
- CROSSTOWN WIN: South Laurel hands North Laurel second straight loss with 5-4 victory
- SEVEN AND COUNTING: Ayden Smith's fifth home run highlights South Laurel's seventh straight win
- Deeds Recorded March 29-April 1, 2021
- Laurel grand jury returns numerous indictments
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.