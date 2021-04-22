LONDON - In commemoration of Earth Day, officials and staff from Saint Joseph London planted a tree on the hospital’s campus. Before planting, President John Yanes shared scriptures from the Bible referencing trees, hospital Chaplain Bob Combs read aloud a prayer, and Dr. Shelley Stanko read aloud a blessing. Those in attendance then took turns placing a shovel full of dirt around the tree. The oak tree was planted near the pond located near the hospital’s entrance. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

