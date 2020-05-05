Saint Joseph London has announced that the 2019 Employee of the Year award recipient is Leslie Hall, RN, nurse, staffing pool, Saint Joseph London. Hall was recognized posthumously, having died in a car crash in September 2019.
Saint Joseph London annually recognizes one outstanding Employee of the Year who demonstrates the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence. Hall was this year’s recipient and was nominated by the employees of Saint Joseph London.
In their nomination, the employees detailed how Hall created a welcoming and happy atmosphere and was always available to help others.
“As a nurse, she had a special way of listening to patients and their families that brought clarity, peace and comfort to all situations. Leslie carried with her an infectious, joyful spirit that was sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. Saint Joseph London was fortunate to call her family for nearly ten years, and her presence has been missed every day since.”
While at work, Hall was always in a coaching mode to help develop employees. Staff often turned to Hall when they faced challenges because they trusted her and valued her input.
Although Hall firmly believed in an excellent work ethic, she always encouraged and supported having a healthy work/life balance. When she was not at work, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and kids.
Hall was posthumously recognized during a special event at the hospital earlier this year.
