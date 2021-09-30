The Saint Joseph London Foundation, on behalf of Saint Joseph London, has received a $40,000 grant from WHAS Crusade for Children that will help improve the hospital’s labor and delivery services – ensuring newborns in the London area receive the highest quality care.
The grant will help the facility purchase innovative technology to provide specialized care to mothers and babies during labor as they may face diverse medical challenges.
“The WHAS Crusade for Children grant last year will help us to establish a Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Saint Joseph London. This grant will help us to ensure we have the latest technology to care for our community’s smallest patients,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph London Foundation. “With the addition of new monitors and carts, we can improve birthing experiences for our patients and their newborns. Thank you to WHAS Crusade for Children for making this possible.”
The new cutting-edge technology includes fetal monitors and equipment that allow medical staff to closely monitor both the mother and the newborn’s heart rates, ensuring staff can quickly respond to the smallest changes in each of their overall health.
“We are proud to help Saint Joseph London continue to grow and support mothers and newborns in their community,” said Dawn Lee, president and CEO, WHAS Crusade for Children. “When we heard that the hospital was in need of new equipment to help infants, we knew we needed to help make this possible. We’re looking forward to seeing the number of infants that will benefit from this new equipment in the London area.”
To learn more about how you can support Saint Joseph London, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/donate-now-give-to-saint-joseph-london-foundation.
