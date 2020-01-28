Saint Joseph London recognized on 16th annual 'Best Places to Work in Kentucky' list

Saint Joseph London has earned a place on the 16th annual “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” list, which identifies and awards Kentucky’s best employers. Saint Joseph London was recognized as one of 31 top large-sized employers, which includes businesses with more than 500 employees.
“At Saint Joseph London, we prioritize the health and well-being of our employees, so that they can provide the same quality care for the local community,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “It’s truly an honor being named one of Kentucky’s Best Places to Work and seeing the fruits of our labor recognized.”
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) host the annual Best Places to Work initiative. Managed by Best Companies Group, the selection process is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies, procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.
The Best Places to Work in Kentucky competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. Studies show a strong correlation between profitability and creating a good place to work.
The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner on Thursday, April 23, at Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com/.
