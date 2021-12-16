Saint Joseph London recently recognized Patrice Beliveau, MD, as the 2021 Physician of the Year, and Randall Mills, PA-C, as the 2021 Advanced Practice Provider of the Year. Beliveau, of London, practices at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Mills, of Corbin, is a physician assistant at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Cardiology in London. Both were recognized during a virtual ceremony.
The hospital annually recognizes an outstanding Physician of the Year who works to bring wellness, healing and hope to patients and families, as well as exhibits the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.
Dr. Beliveau was nominated by his colleague for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dr. Beliveau began his time as chief of staff at Saint Joseph London just before the pandemic began in January 2020,” said his colleague. “Despite his subspecialty having little to do with the acute care of COVID-19, he has stepped up repeatedly to support the physicians at the bedside, to champion vaccination and counsel his patients daily in his clinic.”
This year’s Advanced Practice Provider of the Year recipient, Mills, a native of Barbourville, was also nominated by a Saint Joseph London colleague.
“Mr. Mills is always nice to all,” his colleague said. “He makes us all feel comfortable to talk to him if we have any question. He’s an asset to the team.”
