Saint Joseph London participated in Monday's Donate Life event, which involved raising the flag for Donate Life Month. Hospitals across Kentucky raised a Donate Life flag on Monday. April is National Donate Life Month, a time for all Americans to celebrate the generosity of those who have saved lives by becoming organ, eye, tissue, marrow, and blood donors. One donor can save eight lives. The moment of silence – actually 1 minute and 8 seconds – recognizes the 108,000 people who are on the national waiting list for an organ. Every 10 minutes, someone is added to the national waiting list, and more than 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting on a lifesaving transplant. | Photos submitted

