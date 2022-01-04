Saint Joseph London rings in new year with first baby of 2022  

Saint Joseph London delivered its first baby of 2022 at 12:32 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022. Joshua Jones and Shelby Farrell from Manchester, Ky., welcomed Joshua Thomas (JT) Jones.
He weighed 7 pounds and 11.6 ounces and was 19¼ inches long.
This year, the Saint Joseph London Foundation presented the parents with a welcome gift for the first baby of the new year. The gift included new baby essentials like infant car seat, a Radio Flyer wagon, and other assorted gifts.
“It’s always a special moment to welcome the first baby of the new year,” said Loryn Reynolds, RN, Obstetrics Department, Saint Joseph London. “At Saint Joseph London, we take our job of caring for parents and their new babies very seriously. We are proud to be the trusted source for families from the moment they find out they are expecting to the delivery and even postpartum care.”
In 2021, Saint Joseph London welcomed 1,017 babies.
