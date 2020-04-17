Saint Joseph London selected to test for COVID-19  

Saint Joseph London is offering free drive-through testing for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for individuals in the London area who are exhibiting symptoms and meet specific criteria. Saint Joseph London is among several locations selected by the Kentucky Department for Public Health in an effort to expand testing throughout the commonwealth.
“Testing for COVID-19 is incredibly important for maintaining a low number of confirmed cases in our community,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Saint Joseph London is proud to have been chosen by the Kentucky Department for Public Health to offer testing during this pandemic, helping ensure the health and safety of our local community members. Together, we are working to make sure people get the help and resources they need.”
The drive-through testing is being conducted at the former Urgent Care location in London, located at 148 Mountain View Drive, London, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Up to 70 patients a day can be tested.
In order to receive a COVID-19 test, patients must be referred by their physician. Those who do not have a primary care physician can call 859.313.2255 to schedule a virtual visit with a physician or advanced practice clinician with CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group to be screened for testing criteria. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
To receive a physician referral for a COVID-19 test, patients must be part of Tier 1 or Tier 2 as set forth in prioritization guidelines from the Department for Public Health.
Tier 1 includes health care workers and first responders, those who are over age 60, or those who are currently living in a congregant setting.
Tier 2 includes those who have a pre-existing medical condition or those who have been in close contact with any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or was exhibiting or complaining of symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of the encounter.
If patients are eligible for testing, the referring provider will send information to a nurse practitioner with Saint Joseph London, who will contact the patient to schedule a testing time. The testing is free to patients, though their insurance may be charged an administrative fee.
For more information on COVID-19 symptoms and how to help prevent the spread of illness, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/novel-coronavirus.
