The Saint Joseph London volunteers have awarded scholarships to four children of Saint Joseph London employees. The four students selected were:
La Quyssa Caldwell, a North Laurel High School graduate attending the University of Louisville;
Hannah Foster, a Corbin High School graduate attending Western Kentucky University;
Lauren House, a North Laurel High School graduate attending the University of Kentucky; and
Walker House, a North Laurel High School graduate attending Vanderbilt University.
Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward their college education. For consideration, the recipients must be dependent of a Saint Joseph London staff member, have held a 3.0 grade-point average during high school, and have submitted a personal essay about their interests and career goals.
“We are proud to present each of these students with a scholarship for representing the core values of our organization – compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration,” said Jewel Brock, scholarship committee chair, Saint Joseph London Volunteer Guild. “These scholarships are funded through our hospital gift shop and we are proud to support these students in the next step in their lives.”
Volunteer opportunities at Saint Joseph London include donating time at the gift shop, information desk, emergency department, pastoral care services, among many other opportunities.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities with CHI Saint Joseph Health, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/volunteer.
