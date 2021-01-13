Saint Joseph London welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 4:27 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1. Nita and Travis Grubb - and proud brother Ace - from London welcomed Lucy. She weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Mother and baby are doing well.
The Saint Joseph London Foundation made it possible to present the parents with a Radio Flyer, a car seat, and a basket with assorted blankets, several outfits, diapers and stuffed animals.
"The first birth of the new year is always special," said Andrea Holecek, vice president, patient care services, Saint Joseph London. "At Saint Joseph London, we take the privilege of caring for expecting families very seriously. From the moment our patients find out they're pregnant, through the delivery to postpartum care, we are honored to be chosen as their trusted providers."
Saint Joseph London delivered 1,074 babies in 2020.
