Saint Williams Catholic Church donates $25,000 to Laurel County Life Center

Saint Williams Catholic Church donated $25,000 to the Laurel County Life Center on Wednesday.
"We are a family living here in London trying to help the people here, regardless of background, regardless of religion," said the Rev. Vitner Martinez. "The Laurel County Life Center does a great job helping parents. We can accomplish great things if we work together."
"We serve the unborn that they might have life, the just born that they may have a good life and the reborn that they may have eternal life," board chair/volunteer of the Laurel County Life Center Chris Harned. "People say we only care about their babies, but we care about the mothers and fathers too."
The Laurel County Life Center, located on, 830 S. Main St., Suite 4, is a non-profit organization providing resources for women and families going through pregnancy. All services are free, confidential and available regardless of income, race or religion.
The center provides free pregnancy tests; information on pregnancy, adoption and abortion; parenting classes; maternity clothing, baby clothing and baby items; post-abortion help and healing; peer counseling and emotional support; and sexual purity information.
For more information, visit the Laurel County Life Center's website at www.laurelcountylifecenter.org, or call at (606) 877-1717 or (800) 712-4357 (HELP). The Laurel County Life Center is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
