This Saturday, the city of Somerset will host the second installment of what was, in May, only an experimental food truck festival. Somerset presents Streets and Eats as a follow-up to the Foodstock spring event.
Streets and Eats begins at 11 a.m. and will last until 8 p.m.
"I just didn't expect that kind of crowd last time. I was just blown away," said Joy Carroll, Somerset's community development specialist. "I expect a bigger crowd this time, from what I've seen on Facebook."
Whatever the size of the crowd, attendees will get to choose from 21 food trucks - up from Foodstock's 12 trucks.
Trucks will be spaced out along East Mt. Vernon Street, from about the square on up to College Street, meaning more space for each truck and, hopefully, more room for lines to spread out.
It also means room for the 10 street performers that will be dotted around on different corners.
"They will have tip buckets in front of them, just like street music in Nashville," Carroll explained. However, the festival has a unique system for tipping those musicians. Tokens can be purchased at the festival's two entry tents - one at the corner of South Maple and East Mt. Vernon, and one at the corner of Central and East Mt. Vernon.
"I didn't want money flying on the street, so you bring $10, I give you 10 tokens. You use the tokens to put in the buckets, and then the buskers turn in their tokens and they get their money," Carroll explained.
"The winner of the busker competition - whoever collects the most coins - wins $500."
The winners will also then become the opening act for Reverend John and the Backsliders, who will be playing the same night as the festival at the Joe Ford Amphitheater at Rocky Hollow as part of the Rockin' the Hollow Summer Concert Series.
The music at Rocky Hollow starts at 7:30 p.m.
As for the food, folks will be able to find anything from local cuisine to artisan specialities. The trucks scheduled to be on hand include: Taco Oso; Sunny Side Brunch; Pretzelful; The Jerk Lex; Rolling Pizza Oven; Ruckel's Restaurant; Peace, Love & Eggrolls; Red's Hotdogs & Hamburgers; Mambo; Beaux's; Get UR Smoke On; Summit Meats; Cheesecakery; Street Pops; Waffled It; Baxter's; Forage; Deep Fried; Main Street; Deli; Zilla Meals; and Nuclear Nom Noms;
In addition, several breweries and wineries will be on hand, including the Ethereal Brewing Co., Braxton Brewing Co.; Pivot Brewing; Jarfly Brewing Co., West Sixth Brewing, Maiden City Brewing Co., Cave Hill Winery, Purple Toad Winery and Cedar Creek Winery.
Similar to last time, those who want to sample the alcohol will need to present identification and get wrist bands at either of the two entrance tents.
In addition to the city, sponsors for Streets and Eats include Forcht Bank, Citizens National Bank, United Cumberland Bank, Sk8ter's Paradise, Earl Brooks Piano and Music, Eagle Realty, AGT and Weddle Enterprise.
