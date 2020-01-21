A crowd of excited locals and city officials braved the cold Friday morning to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony of new local restaurant, Sauced.
The eatery specializes in pizza, pasta, and salads; offering customers their choice of whatever combination of sauces, toppings, and crusts they desire. A soft opening was held earlier in the month.
Co-owners Gina and Mike Wilson have expanded their business from a single location in Mike’s hometown of Pineville to the second at 202 South Broad St. in Gina’s hometown.
In attendance were Mayor Troy Rudder, members of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Deanna Herman, City Councilman Daniel Carmack, and others. Festivities began at 10 a.m., with Mayor Rudder cutting the ribbon shortly after.
The restaurant has already built a following after its soft opening, with many attendees having already visited before.
“I was fortunate enough to meet the Wilson family and get a sneak peak at the soft opening and a friend and I came here last night. I tried the thin crust pizza last night and its pretty excellent,” said local man Ryan Osborne.
King Donuts, coffee, and a custom made pizza cake from Serial Grillers and Killer Sweets were served at the ceremony.
Gina Wilson, a London native, spoke at length about the opening.
“It is incredibly exciting and incredibly exhausting and it’s really neat. You put a lot of work and a lot of effort into something and when you open your doors, you’re not really sure how things will go. But we’ve been incredibly blessed to get the turnout and feedback that we have gotten,” she said.
Doors are open at Sauced Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
