Sauced opened its doors on 202 South Broad St. in London Monday morning. The restaurant offers craft pizza, pasta and salads and is a chain expanding from Pineville. It offers Italian dishes made from fresh ingredients, prepared how customers want them. Sauced will also sell alcoholic beverages once it acquires the necessary licenses.
"I think Sauced is going to bring high-quality food fast," said Gina Wilson -- co-owner of Sauced. She was present Monday morning along with the other owner, her husband, Mike.
"The London community did a great job recruiting us to the city," she continued. "I want to give a shout-out to the community as well the construction workers who are doing a fantastic job on the renovations. I also want to give a shout-out city councilman Daniel Carmack and the other community leaders for welcoming us with open arms."
Sauced is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. The restaurant will host its official ribbon-cutting Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.