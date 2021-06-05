An expansion and remodeling has given London's Save-a-Lot store a completely different look, but at the same quality and low prices as before.
The store, located on South Laurel Road, underwent renovations recently to provide a larger, friendlier space for customers but with the same efficient service offered before the changes.
The 7,000 square foot expansion came when Save-a-Lot renovated the adjoining space formerly occupied by the Dollar General Store. Store officials said the additional space allowed the store to add more equipment and food items as well as a redesign of the existing space. New lighting, freshly painted walls, signs marking aisle content ad refrigerated sections and additional display space provide customers with an easier and more pleasant shopping experience.
