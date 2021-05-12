The applause of family members was accented by cheers and more applause by staff members of Somerset Community College who stood in the hallways for the 2021 commencement exercises on Thursday.
To meet social distancing guidelines, family members of graduates were ushered into a foyer where they awaited the graduate to receive their diploma from SCC President, Dr. Carey Castle, before posing for pictures. Graduates then walked down a hallway lined with staff members who cheered on their accomplishments.
Somerset Community College celebrated the Class of 2021 in two walk-thru graduation ceremonies. One at the Laurel campus on May 7 and another at the Somerset campus on May 8.
A total of 245 students brought their family and friends to receive their diploma and shake hands with Dr. Carey Castle, SCC President.
SCC awarded more than 800 degrees, 1,942 certificates, and 274 diplomas for a total of 1,212 graduates for the Class of 2021.
"I am always excited about graduation because it is the culmination of our work at SCC and the opportunity to recognize all the accomplishments of our students," said Castle. "This year, especially after a year of dealing with a pandemic, I am extremely proud of our students, faculty, and staff for the work they have done. We are continuing to provide the education and training our communities need within our service area and beyond. Keep focused on SCC. We are a great place to get your college education!"
Castle added that the staff had pondered different ways to conduct the commencement exercises and the timed walk-through ceremony had been tried last year with success - prompting this year's event to recognize the graduates.
"We wanted to make it personal and get people through here according to the guidelines. We tried having graduation this way last year and it worked well, so we're doing it again this year," Castle added.
Tracy Casada, Student Affairs director, said it was important for students to be recognized for their accomplishments.
"This is a big deal for our students to be recognized," she said. "There are so many stories from these graduates, the things they've been through. This is definitely my favorite time of year - seeing the honors students and graduates and celebrating them."
Miranda Philpot has a storied story of her post-secondary education.
"I worked and was in the military. Then I got married, started a family and came back to school," she said.
Philpot earned her A.S. (Applied Science) in Medical Information Technology in Medical Office Management. With that she can further her education by pursuing a bachelor's degree in business. Now employed at Robinson Stave/East Bernstadt Cooperage, Philpot saw college as "a larger opportunity."
SCC has 4, 6, 8, and 12-week summer start dates. Learn more and take advantage of this opportunity NOW at https://bit.ly/3uiQdbq.
The college is also registering students for the fall semester, which starts August 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.