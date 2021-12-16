The first ever Fall Commencement for Somerset Community College's Laurel Campus was held on Friday evening, Dec. 10 at First Baptist Church of London.
According to SCC Registrar Jami Evans, students received 621 credentials: 258 two-year degrees, 42 diplomas and 321 certificates. Presiding at the ceremony was SCC President Dr. Carey Castle, who will also present graduation credentials to those completing credentials in August or December 2021.
SCC alumna, Dr. Gina Bingham, was the keynote speaker during the event. As a native of Jackson County, Bingham recounted how she was often disenchanted with the attitude of family and friends as she pursued her dream of being a doctor.
"People from Jackson County don't make doctors," she said of two experiences in her life.
"But they do 'make doctors from Jackson County," Bingham said, telling graduates of her graduation from Somerset Community College, then transferring to the University of Kentucky to complete her bachelor degree. Although she was accepted to the University of Louisville Medical College, she chose to remain in Lexington where she graduated from UK's School of Medicine.
"I graduated as valedictorian of Jackson County High School," she said. "I graduated from Somerset Community College, then went on to the University of Kentucky. I graduated in the top 10 of my class. Now, 1,500 patients later, I'm able to provide care to the people in my area. I kept my eye on the prize and never gave up."
Bingham emphasized believing in yourself and your dreams in order to achieve your goals. Now as a pediatrician and internal medicine physician, she exudes her expertise with patients at London Women's Care where she has been employed since 2008. She encouraged graduates to pursue their dreams, regardless of their backgrounds or challenges in the past.
"Today is the defining milestone in your lives," she said. "I don't know all your backgrounds but you've made it this far and you can achieve anything you want to."
