Treats, school supplies, information booths, games and food were part of a joint event sponsored by Somerset Community College - Laurel Campus and the Laurel County Public Library last week.
The event sent guests to the various buildings for special treats as well as information on SCC's free tuition programs for the fall semester that begins on Aug. 16.
Whether your interest is in achieving an associate degree, certification program or technical program, SCC offers a variety of courses to fit your needs. They also offer EMT and paramedic classes, semi truck driving school, vocational programs such as HVAC, plumbing, auto mechanics, cosmetology, medical assisting or many others.
