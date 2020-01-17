The case of the missing pond on the College Park campus has been resolved and the road is now open for traffic, four months after one of the two ponds on the Somerset Community College campus mysteriously drained overnight.
A night maintenance staff noticed the pond had emptied unexpectedly in late August. The shifting of the water caused the pavement on the roadway beside the pond to collapse, with much of the bordering walls of the pond sliding downhill.
That resulted in the road, University Drive, to the Wellness Park being closed off for the Labor Day holiday and remaining closed for several months afterward.
Structural work was conducted and the road and pond were repaired and restored in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.