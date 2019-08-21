The 84th annual Laurel County Homecoming was held last week and offered a variety of entertainment and events for the public.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 21, 2019 @ 3:28 pm
