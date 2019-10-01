The carnival rides by Casey's Entertainment draws kids of all ages to downtown London each September for the annual World Chicken Festival.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Two of the guitarists for Vertical Horizon have some fun on stage during Friday night's performance.
Photo by Nita Johnson
The winners of the bicycles from the Chick-Alympics were Micah Curry, 4, and Payton Vaughn, 4.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Sister Hazel brought their hits from the 1990s to the Stage of Stars to wind down Friday evening's entertainment.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Walking with a raw egg in a plastic spoon proved a difficult challenge for many of the contestants in this year's Chick-A-Lympics contests.
Photo by Nita Johnson
The Chicken Scratch contest always brings squeals of delight from the participants - and some sounds of horror from parents - as children between ages 4 and 8 scrabble through 500 pounds of flour to find dollar bills, which the children get to keep.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Dana Johnson and Donnie Smith (in back) with L&N Federal Credit Union had a wide selection of free items available at their booth on Main Street.
Photo by Nita Johnson
Singer/songwriter Chris Knight performed before a large crowd at the Stage of Stars on Saturday night, winding down the main stage's entertainment lineup for this year's World Chicken Festival.
Scenes from the 2019 World Chicken Festival
Photo by Nita Johnson
