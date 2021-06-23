The county fairgrounds property resembled a zoo last weekend, with a variety of animals posed on the former softball field. While it is common to see deer in the wooded area, last week hosted a black panther, tapir, wolverine, turkey and wolf in addition to the deer. No, it wasn't a petting zoo. Instead, it was the targets for 800 middle and high school students arriving in Laurel County last week for finals in the Scholastic 3-D Archery competition.
Chris McDonald, National Outreach Coordinator for the event, said the tournament generated 3,000 people overall, with parents and other family members attending the event held at the fairgrounds property off KY 229. McDonald said participants came from over 20 states for the competition that began on Thursday and ended on Sunday.
The archery competition pitted archers in different categories, classified by the type of bow used.
McDonald said that many of the participants were part of a local group, the Aim Takers, which had 93 competitors in the contest. Participants had to shoot 40 targets, with their points added up for the Top 5 shooters in each class for the final competition.
Photos by Nita Johnson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.