It was gratitude and appreciation for two persons attending the monthly meeting of the Laurel County School Board on Monday night.
The first recognition targeted Hazel Green Elementary Principal Brad Mullins, who accepted a plaque for the school being named as a National Blue Ribbon School this year.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said recognition is always positive, but recognition by a national organization is exceptional and shows the dedication of staff and students in the county and state. He added that there are currently only 367 National Blue Ribbon schools and those are chosen by the overall academic progress and closing the achievement gap for students. Another determining factor in the selection is the graduation rate, which remains high in Laurel County.
Mullins said he was very excited with the award, describing the achievement as "a big honor."
"I have to recognize the staff for all they do for getting this award. I wanted all of them to come tonight but they couldn't because of the crowd restrictions, but they are the ones who got the award," Mullins said.
Board members also recognized outgoing member, Bud Stuber, who has served from 2009. Stuber has served as chair of the board three times during his tenure and has maintained a consistent interest in students and staff in the school district. For that dedication, Bennett presented Stuber with a plaque while the board members presented him with a University of Kentucky cap with Kentucky Blue ornaments attached.
In other actions, board members voted to create a Title I Assistant at Keavy Elementary and a Special Needs Assistant at Sublimity Elementary. They also approved re-creating another Special Needs Assistant at Sublimity.
• Approved a reciprocal non-resident contract with Leslie County schools for the 2021-2022 school year;
• Application for grant from Lexington Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR) community education for North and South middle school 6th grade classrooms;
• Approved agreement with Pitney Bowes for a postage meter for Colony Elementary School.
