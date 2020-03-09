Planning ahead is mandatory for Kentucky school districts and the upcoming academic year is already being planned.
Members of the Laurel County Board of Education approved a draft schedule for the 2020-2021 school year during last week's meeting, which Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said is similar to this year's.
"We have 174 instructional days plus 14 planning days," Bennett explained. "School will start on Aug. 6 with the last day set for May 12, 2021. That could be extended, depending on inclement weather."
The fall break for the next academic year will be on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 6 with Christmas break being two weeks and a one week spring break in late March.
In the brief business meeting, board members also approved Family Resource Centers/Youth Service Centers continuation grant for 2020 through 2022 as well as approving reciprocal non-resident contracts with East Bernstadt and Somerset Independent school districts for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Laurel County school district will also sponsor the Summer Meals Program, as it has in past years and approved a Commercial Driver's License Examiner's contracts with Rockcastle and Lincoln County Board of Education. That program will allow a certified instructor at the Laurel County bus garage to offer training to drivers.
Also approved was an application for Colony Elementary for the Steele Reese Grant, which offers grants for rural schools in Idaho, Montana and Appalachia Kentucky. The Steele Reese Foundation was created by Eleanor Steele Reese, whose father was a business associate of J. P. Morgan, in 1955. Steele later married East Bernstadt native, Emmet Reese, and the couple became cattle ranchers in Idaho, where they created the foundation. While its goals range from state to state, the Appalachian Kentucky program gives financial support to federally tax-exempt entities working in rural education.
Fine arts offerings also got the nod from board members with the agreement of TheatreWorld Backdrops with North Laurel High School. Also approved was an agreement with DFP Services for NLHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.