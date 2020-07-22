The Laurel County School District released their plans for the upcoming school year that allows students to attend in-person classes or to complete their classwork through Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI).
But regardless of which choice students make, they will still have some days off throughout the school year - with East Bernstadt Independent School students also marking the same days off, thus far.
The first holiday of the year comes on Monday, Sept. 7 which is the observance of Labor Day. A day usually set aside for the World Chicken Festival on Friday, Sept. 25 has since been set as a regular school day as the annual downtown London festival has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
October brings Fall Break, currently scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9.
Students will also be dismissed from classes on Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is Presidential Election Day. Another break will come later that month as classes will not be held on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Christmas Break will be from Monday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Jan. 1. Students will resume classes on Monday, Jan. 4. January also brings another holiday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18.
Presidents' Day in February is currently listed as a "possible make up day," dependent upon any school cancellations due to inclement weather, illness or other unforeseen circumstances.
Spring Break is set for April 5-9, although April 5 and April 6 are slotted as possible makeup days - again dependent upon previous school cancellations due to weather or illness.
The last day of school for the 2020-2021 school year is May 12, although those dates are subject to change.
The nine-week grading periods, which are also subject to change based on school cancellations, have also been set for the upcoming school year. The first nine weeks period is from Aug. 6 to Oct. 13; the second nine weeks will run from Oct. 14 to Dec. 18. Second semester grading periods are listed as Jan. 4 to March 5, 2021, with the final nine weeks taken between March 8 and the end of school in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.