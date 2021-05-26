School district discussing possibility of building arena

The move of commencement exercises to Corbin this year prompted school officials to look into constructing a multi-purpose facility to accommodate the crowds for special events.
For many years, the school gymnasiums have been filled with family and friends of graduates to show their support of the graduating classes. The continuing increasing crowds resulted in an overflow that necessitated placing some attendees into North Laurel's auditorium and South Laurel's library where the graduation ceremony was live streamed from the gymnasium.
With this year's graduation ceremonies set at the Corbin Arena, school officials have tossed around an idea of constructing a large facility to accommodate larger crowds that attend Laurel County school-related events.
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett presented some drawings of a proposed facility to board members on Monday night - a multi-purpose building that would seat 4,000 people and allow for larger events to be held within the county.
The proposed building would be constructed behind the G.C. Garland Building and would offer the additional seating needed for large events as well as offering two full-size basketball courts when the seating structures are pushed back to the wall.
That structure would necessitate some adjustments to existing structures, such as the playground for London Elementary School and traffic flow on Maple Street.
Board member Jeff Lewis questioned whether the facility would be available for public use, with Bennett responding that the facility would fall under the same rules as the current facilities' rentals. But he added that renting the Corbin Arena for this year's graduation ceremonies held a price tag of $2,500.
Board members gave their initial approval of constructing such a facility, although no further action was taken during Monday's meeting.
